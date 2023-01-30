Rheinmetall wins order from Finland for Spike guided missiles

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall RHMG.DE has won an order from the Finnish armed forces to supply Spike anti-tank guided missiles, the German defence group said on Monday.

The order value is in the mid-double-digit million-euro range, the company said.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk Editing by Miranda Murray)

