Companies

Rheinmetall wins order for e-truck parts

Credit: REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch

March 03, 2023 — 03:14 am EST

Written by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov for Reuters ->

March 3 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall's RHMG.DE Castings business unit has won an order in the lower double-digit million-euro range for e-truck parts, the German industrial group said in a statement on Friday.

The order came from a well-known truck manufacturer for gearboxes, Rheinmetall said, without giving further details.

Production will begin in the first quarter of 2026 and will initially run for five years, the company added.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov in Gdansk, Editing by Rachel More)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com; Amir.Orusov@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.