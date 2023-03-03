Rheinmetall wins order for e-truck parts

March 3 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall's RHMG.DE Castings business unit has won an order in the lower double-digit million-euro range for e-truck parts, the German industrial group said in a statement on Friday.

The order came from a well-known truck manufacturer for gearboxes, Rheinmetall said, without giving further details.

Production will begin in the first quarter of 2026 and will initially run for five years, the company added.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov in Gdansk, Editing by Rachel More)

