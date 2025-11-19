Markets

Rheinmetall Wins EUR 61 Mln Contract To Modernise Bundeswehr's Army Combat Training Centre

November 19, 2025 — 07:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBY, RHM.DE), a systems supplier to the defence industry, on Wednesday announced that it has secured a 61 million euros gross contract from the Bundeswehr to modernise the Army Combat Training Centre in Saxony-Anhalt.

The company said that the contract was booked in October 2025 and full integration was targeted for early 2028.

The project aims to incorporate the Digitalisation of Land-based Operations or D-LBO programme into the facility, with initial services beginning in 2025.

The new award marks another key step in preparing the German Army's training facility to be fully D-LBO-ready.

The existing radio network will be extensively expanded, supported by a new 5G broadband radio infrastructure and the integration of Rheinmetall subsidiary Blackned's Tactical Core software.

Once complete, the upgrade will significantly improve training by expanding the centre's evaluation software to process Sitaware Frontline and HQ digital command systems alongside existing language and position display capabilities.

Rheinmetall is currently trading 2.83% lesser at EUR 1,666.50 on the XETRA.

