Rheinmetall Wins EUR 300 Mln Worth Artillery Ammunition Order From NATO Customer

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms maker, announced Friday that it has received an order from a NATO customer for the supply of 155mm artillery ammunition. The total gross value of the orders booked in the second quarter amounts to almost 300 million euros.

The orders comprises several tens of thousands of artillery shells and several hundred thousand propellant charge modules. The deliveries will take place between 2024 and 2028.

The company noted its major orders in the field of artillery ammunition reflect the need to replenish the armed forces' ammunition stocks resulting from the war in Ukraine.

In Germany, Rheinmetall shares were trading at 529.80 euros, down 0.79%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.