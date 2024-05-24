News & Insights

Markets

Rheinmetall Wins EUR 300 Mln Worth Artillery Ammunition Order From NATO Customer

May 24, 2024 — 04:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms maker, announced Friday that it has received an order from a NATO customer for the supply of 155mm artillery ammunition. The total gross value of the orders booked in the second quarter amounts to almost 300 million euros.

The orders comprises several tens of thousands of artillery shells and several hundred thousand propellant charge modules. The deliveries will take place between 2024 and 2028.

The company noted its major orders in the field of artillery ammunition reflect the need to replenish the armed forces' ammunition stocks resulting from the war in Ukraine.

In Germany, Rheinmetall shares were trading at 529.80 euros, down 0.79%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.