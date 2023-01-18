Rheinmetall wins contract for subsystems delivery for U.S. Army

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Germany's Rheinmetall RHMG.DE has won an order in the United States with a long-standing U.S. Army program, the industrial group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company said that its subsidiary American Rheinmetall Systems had signed a framework agreement with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace to support the Army's Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) program.

"The five-year frame contract could result in order intake valued in the double-digit million-dollar range," the company added.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.