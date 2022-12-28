Companies

Rheinmetall wins 770 mln euro order in boost to non-military business

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

December 28, 2022 — 04:06 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Germany's Rheinmetall RHMG.DE has won an order worth over 770 million euros ($819 million) for refrigeration compressors in a boost to its diversification strategy, the industrial group said on Wednesday.

Rheinmetall shares gained as much as 2.4% to 194.80 euros in early trade.

The deal, secured by its sensor and actuator division, is the biggest single order that its non-military sector has won outside the traditional automotive business, said Rheinmetall.

Best known for making military vehicles, the company also supplies the automotive and industrial sectors.

The order for the refrigeration compressor model includes a long-term supply contract. While similar in structure to compressor models used in motor vehicles, the equipment needed modifications for special industrial use, said the company.

Rheinmetall has five divisions of which three focus on military customers. The division sensor and actuators focuses on gas, thermal and fluid management applications in the mobility and industrial sectors.

($1 = 0.9403 euros)

(Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.