Rheinmetall wants to deliver 20 new Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine - Handelsblatt

German defence company Rheinmetall wants to deliver 20 new Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing sources in Berlin.

The 20 tanks would be in addition to 88 of the older Leopard 1A5 models for which Rheinmetall has requested export approval, according to a report by daily Die Welt on Monday.

The German government is set to soon decide on whether to approve the delivery of 100 old Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, according to a government spokesperson, in what would be the first German heavy weapons shipment to Ukraine.

