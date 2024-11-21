Rheinmetall upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded Rheinmetall (RNMBY) to Buy from Hold with a price target of EUR 700, up from EUR 550. The firm sees consensus estimates moving up 15%-20% on the company’s new targets with more upside potential ahead for the stock.
