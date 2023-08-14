News & Insights

Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with Luna drone system this year

August 14, 2023 — 03:30 am EDT

Written by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall RHMG.DE said on Monday that it has received an order worth a low double-digit million-euro amount to supply its Luna drone system to Ukraine this year.

The order is a part of an extensive military aid package initiated by the German government in July 2023, it said.

The air-supported short-range reconnaissance system should be ready for delivery in the course of 2023, Rheinmetall added.

The system includes the launch catapult, an optional net equipment for catching the drones when they land as well as equipment for rapid repair, according to Rheinmetall.

