Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with automated reconnaissance systems

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Germany's Rheinmetall RHMG.DE has won an order in the double-digit million-euro range to supply Ukraine with automated reconnaissance systems, the industrial group said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rheinmetall is cooperating with the Estonian company DefSecIntel to provide the SurveilSPIRE systems, which consist of mobile surveillance towers with day and night-capable camera equipment, autopiloted mini drones and a control system.

Delivery has already commenced, the company added.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Anna Mackenzie in Gdansk Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com; Anna.Mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.