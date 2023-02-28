Companies

Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with automated reconnaissance systems

Credit: REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch

February 28, 2023 — 03:23 am EST

Written by Anastasiia Kozlova and Anna Mackenzie for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Germany's Rheinmetall RHMG.DE has won an order in the double-digit million-euro range to supply Ukraine with automated reconnaissance systems, the industrial group said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rheinmetall is cooperating with the Estonian company DefSecIntel to provide the SurveilSPIRE systems, which consist of mobile surveillance towers with day and night-capable camera equipment, autopiloted mini drones and a control system.

Delivery has already commenced, the company added.

