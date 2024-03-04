News & Insights

Rheinmetall To Supply European NATO Nation With Guided Artillery Rockets

March 04, 2024 — 03:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) said it has won an order to supply a European member of NATO with multiple rocket launcher ammunition. The order was already booked in December 2023, and represents sales volume for Rheinmetall of more than 300 million euros. The delivery of rockets takes place from 2024 to 2027.

The company said Rheinmetall Expal Munitions of Spain is responsible for manufacturing and delivering the rockets, which have a maximum range of 300 km. The order encompasses additional services and other systems.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
