Markets

Rheinmetall To Supply Ukraine With Skyranger 35

October 10, 2025 — 04:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) said the company is supplying Ukraine with further Skyranger 35 air defence systems based on the Leopard 1. The order is worth a three-digit million euro figure. The production and integration of the systems will be carried out by Rheinmetall Italia SpA at its headquarters in Rome.

The Skyranger 35 is equipped with a KDG 35/1000 revolver cannon in 35 mm x 228 calibre with a firing rate of 1,000 rounds per minute. It has an effective range of up to 4,000 metres and a high degree of commonality with the Oerlikon Revolver Gun Mk 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.