Rheinmetall To Supply Ukraine With Skyranger 35

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) said the company is supplying Ukraine with further Skyranger 35 air defence systems based on the Leopard 1. The order is worth a three-digit million euro figure. The production and integration of the systems will be carried out by Rheinmetall Italia SpA at its headquarters in Rome.

The Skyranger 35 is equipped with a KDG 35/1000 revolver cannon in 35 mm x 228 calibre with a firing rate of 1,000 rounds per minute. It has an effective range of up to 4,000 metres and a high degree of commonality with the Oerlikon Revolver Gun Mk 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.