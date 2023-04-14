Companies

Rheinmetall suffers cyber attack, military business unaffected - spokesperson

Credit: REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch

April 14, 2023 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by Matthias Inverardi for Reuters ->

Adds company comment

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 14 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall RHMG.DE, suffered a cyber attack to the division of its business dealing with industrial customers, mostly in the automotive sector, the company said on Friday, adding its military division was unaffected.

"Rheinmetall is currently investigating the extent of the damages and is in close contact with the relevant authorities," a spokesperson said.

State prosecutors in Cologne said they were investigating the attack, declining to provide further details. Spiegel, which reported the attack earlier on Friday, said that its origins were unknown.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Susan Fenton and Jonathan Oatis)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.