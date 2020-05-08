Companies

Rheinmetall sees virus hitting sales, profits but confirms defence outlook

Thomas Seythal Reuters
Rheinmetall said on Friday it expected significantly lower sales and profits this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but the German military equipment and auto parts group upheld its outlook for its defence division.

"Rheinmetall does not currently expect the COVID-19 crisis to have any lasting impact on the Defence sector's business performance in the current year," the Duesseldorf-based maker of armoured fighting vehicles said in a statement.

