Rheinmetall seeks permit to export Leopard tanks to Ukraine

BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - German defence company Rheinmetall RHMG.DE has requested government approval to export 88 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine, German newspaper Die Welt wrote on Monday citing documents.

A Rheinmetall spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Earlier on Monday a defence source told Reuters that Rheinmetall had also sought a license to export 100 old Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Additional Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Sarah Marsh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

