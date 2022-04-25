Companies

Rheinmetall seeks permit to export Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Sabine Siebold Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - German defence company Rheinmetall RHMG.DE has requested government approval to export 88 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine, German newspaper Die Welt wrote on Monday citing documents.

A Rheinmetall spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Earlier on Monday a defence source told Reuters that Rheinmetall had also sought a license to export 100 old Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

