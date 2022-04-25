Companies

Rheinmetall seeks approval to export 100 Marder fighting vehicles to Ukraine -source

Sabine Siebold Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

The German defence company Rheinmetall has requested approval to export 100 old Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a defence source told Reuters on Monday, confirming an earlier report by Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

The company is seeking an export licence for the vehicles in their current state for now, aiming to restore them over the coming months before shipping them to Ukraine, the source said.

The deal will have to be approved by Germany's national security council, a committee chaired by Chancellor Olaf Scholz that meets in secret session.

