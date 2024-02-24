Rheinmetall (RNMBF) Price Target Increased by 17.23% to 455.99

The average one-year price target for Rheinmetall (OTCPK:RNMBF) has been revised to 455.99 / share. This is an increase of 17.23% from the prior estimate of 388.98 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 359.15 to a high of 583.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.11% from the latest reported closing price of 451.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rheinmetall. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNMBF is 0.38%, an increase of 10.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 7,497K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,053K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNMBF by 2.12% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 645K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing a decrease of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNMBF by 5.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 589K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNMBF by 14.04% over the last quarter.

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 423K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNMBF by 2.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 348K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNMBF by 0.58% over the last quarter.

