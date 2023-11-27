Rheinmetall (RNMBF) Price Target Increased by 15.84% to 370.57

The average one-year price target for Rheinmetall (OTC:RNMBF) has been revised to 370.57 / share. This is an increase of 15.84% from the prior estimate of 319.90 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 258.25 to a high of 439.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.85% from the latest reported closing price of 322.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rheinmetall. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNMBF is 0.35%, a decrease of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.88% to 7,486K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,062K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares, representing a decrease of 21.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNMBF by 23.44% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 700K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares, representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNMBF by 10.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 581K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNMBF by 6.61% over the last quarter.

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 446K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing a decrease of 16.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNMBF by 10.38% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 344K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNMBF by 8.48% over the last quarter.

