Rheinmetall revamps structure, sees results of Hardparts review in H1

BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - German defence and automotive supplier Rheinmetall RHMG.DE on Friday announced a revamp of its corporate structure to focus more on technology and reduce its dependence on demand for car parts.

It also said it had commissioned Goldman Sachs to help it review options for its Hardparts division, adding it expects first results of the review during the course of the first half of 2021.

