Rheinmetall receives order to co-produce three-cylinder engines

Credit: REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch

March 09, 2023 — 03:14 am EST

Written by Tristan Chabba for Reuters ->

March 9 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall RHMG.DE is to partner with a company from Uzbekistan to co-manufacture three-cylinder engine blocks, the German arms maker said on Thursday.

The production of the first 100,000 units of the three-cylinder engines, to be delivered to an original equipment manufacturer from the United States, would take place in Germany, then be shipped in Uzbekistan, the company said.

"Once the phase of providing initial support is complete, serial production of the engine blocks will start in Uzbekistan" it added.

The order is worth a figure in the lower two-digit million euros, Rheinmetall said.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk, Editing by Rachel More)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

