Rheinmetall raises 2025 sales forecast to 11-12 bln euros -CEO in Stern

Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

January 24, 2023 — 12:30 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall RHMG.DE expects sales to grow to 11-12 billion euros ($12-$13 billion) in 2025, Chief Executive Armin Papperger told German magazine Stern in an interview.

The projection is higher than the 10-11 billion euro range Rheinmetall gave during its capital markets day in November. For 2022, the company expects 6.5 billion euros in sales.

When asked how much the company earns on Leopard 2 battle tanks - which Germany has so far refused to send to Ukraine to help counter Russia's invasion - Papperger said Rheinmetall was targeting a profit margin before tax of at least 10%.

($1 = 0.9205 euros)

