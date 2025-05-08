Rheinmetall Q1 Operating Result Rises, Sales Up 46%; Confirms Annual Guidance

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall reported that first quarter earnings from continuing operations increased to 108 million euros from 55 million euros, prior year. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was 1.91 euros compared to 1.13 euros. EBIT pre PPA effects was 215 million euros compared to 138 million euros. Basic earnings per share pre PPA effects from continuing operations was 2.63 euros compared to 1.66 euros.

At Group level, the operating result as at March 31, 2025 - after deduction of holding costs - was 199 million euros, up 49% from last year. The operating profit margin increased slightly to 8.7% after the end of the first quarter of 2025 from 8.5%, prior year. Group sales increased 46% to 2.305 billion euros compared to the previous year.

Rheinmetall confirmed the sales and result guidance for fiscal 2025 with a growth in group sales of 25% to 30%. Rheinmetall anticipates an improvement in operating result and an operating result margin of around 15.5% for the Group including acquisitions in current fiscal 2025, taking into account holding costs.

