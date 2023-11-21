News & Insights

Rheinmetall Projects Improved Profitability In 2026; Existing Backlog Supports Growth Targets

November 21, 2023

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) stated that it is fully on track for 2023. The company noted that its backlog coverage is unprecedented. The company is expanding in new regions with new partnerships.

Also, Rheinmetall issued new 2026 financial targets. Operating margin is projected above 15%. Sales target is a range of 13 billion euros to 14 billion euros. The company said its existing backlog supports growth targets.

Rheinmetall said its mission is to become the first choice for Ukraine's armed forces. The company also believes United States has the potential to become a new home market by late 20s.

