Rheinmetall price target raised to EUR 800 from EUR 680 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Rheinmetall (RNMBY) to EUR 800 from EUR 680 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Rheinmetall upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
- Rheinmetall price target raised to EUR 670 from EUR 666 at Morgan Stanley
- Rheinmetall price target raised to EUR 550 from EUR 510 at Deutsche Bank
