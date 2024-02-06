Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles UK awarded $354 mln truck order

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Germany's Rheinmetall RHMG.DE said on Tuesday that its joint venture with Man Truck and Bus had been awarded a 282 million pound ($354.14 million) contract to deliver 500 palletized load system (PLS) trucks to the British defence ministry.

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles UK is to deliver the vehicles, which deliver a key capability to the British Army, within three months of contract award, the company said.

($1 = 0.7963 pounds)

