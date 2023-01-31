Rheinmetall Launches Offering Of Convertible Bonds - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) said its executive board resolved to launch an offering of two series of unsubordinated, unsecured convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of 1.0 billion euros, expected to mature on 7th February 2028 with an aggregate principal amount of 500 million euros, and 7th February 2030 with an aggregate principal amount of 500 million euros, respectively.

Rheinmetall plans to use the net proceeds from the issue of the Bonds to finance a significant share of the intended acquisition of Expal Systems S.A., to provide strategic flexibility to fund internal and external growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

