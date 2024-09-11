News & Insights

Rheinmetall, ICEY Expand Cooperation; Receives Distribution Rights For German And Hungarian Markets

September 11, 2024 — 07:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall and ICEYE said they are expanding cooperation. Rheinmetall will integrate ICEYE capabilities into their next generation battlefield systems. The companies are pursuing joint opportunities in several markets globally, including Germany and Hungary, where Rheinmetall now has exclusive rights to distribute ICEYE SAR satellites to military and government.

SAR satellites offer the advantage over conventional satellites that they can generate high-resolution images regardless of weather conditions or time of day. These are very detailed and make even the smallest objects identifiable.

