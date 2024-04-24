Rheinmetall Gets Up To EUR 400 Mln Worth Framework Contract From German Armed Forces

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms maker, announced Wednesday that it has been commissioned by the German armed forces Bundeswehr for a framework contract to supply up to 191,000 "intercom with hearing protection function" sets.

The contract has a seven-year term and a potential order volume of up to 400 million euros net.

The contract is part of a key project for tactical communications which is of cross-sectional importance for the entire force.

As per the conditions by the Budget Committee of the German Bundestag, 30,000 sets including connection cables with delivery in 2024 have been firmly ordered. A call-off for the delivery of a further 30,000 sets for 2025 is expected.

These two delivery batches financed from the special fund will have a net value of up to around 140 million euros.

The intercom with hearing protection function includes modern active capsule ear protection that attenuates harmful impulse noise and amplifies quiet sounds. It also has a microphone and can be connected to various radio devices so that radio communication is possible.

In addition to the combined headset, the scope of supply includes various push-to-talk or PTT buttons and different cable sets for connecting to a range of radios and on-board communication systems.

The technology company is the prime contractor for the System Infantry Soldier of the Future - Expanded System to the Bundeswehr.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.