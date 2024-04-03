Rheinmetall Gets Order From Spanish Government - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall said it has received another order from the Spanish government in the higher double-digit million euro range. Rheinmetall is to supply the Spanish army with a total of 104,000 mortar rounds in 60mm, 81mm and 120mm calibres by the end of 2025. The mortar rounds ordered will be used by the Spanish army's infantry units. They have different ranges of between 60mm and 120mm.

The company was recently awarded a contract to supply the Spanish army with 155mm artillery ammunition worth over 200 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.