News & Insights

Markets

Rheinmetall Gets Order From Spanish Government - Quick Facts

April 03, 2024 — 06:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall said it has received another order from the Spanish government in the higher double-digit million euro range. Rheinmetall is to supply the Spanish army with a total of 104,000 mortar rounds in 60mm, 81mm and 120mm calibres by the end of 2025. The mortar rounds ordered will be used by the Spanish army's infantry units. They have different ranges of between 60mm and 120mm.

The company was recently awarded a contract to supply the Spanish army with 155mm artillery ammunition worth over 200 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.