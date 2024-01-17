Rheinmetall Gets Order From International Vehicle Maker - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) said it has received an order for engine components from a globally operating vehicle maker. It is worth a figure in the lower-two-digit million-euro range. The parts ordered are rocker arm bushings for use in different engine variants in the heavy transport segment, the company noted. Through to 2030, the customer will take delivery of several million components annually.

Rheinmetall said winning this order highlights once again its expertise as a competent partner of the global automotive industry, and not just for modern e-vehicles but for conventionally powered vehicles as well.

