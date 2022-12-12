Markets

Rheinmetall Gets Order For Exhaust Gas Recirculation Modules - Quick Facts

December 12, 2022 — 04:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) said a well-known automaker has placed an order with Group subsidiary Pierburg for exhaust gas recirculation modules, with a lifetime value of around 300 million euros. The order includes low- and high-pressure EGR modules. Production will begin in August 2026. The company said part of the actuators will be produced at the Pierburg plant in Abadiano, Spain.

Rheinmetall noted that, winning the order reaffirms the company's strategic goal of maintaining itsglobal marketlead in the emissions reduction realm in the long term, firmly on the path to continued profitable growth.

