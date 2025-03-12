Rheinmetall FY24 Profit Rises; Sales Up 36%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall Group (RNMBF.PK) reported fiscal 2024 earnings to shareholders of 717 million euros, compared to 535 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 16.51 euros compared with 12.32 euros. Operating result increased 61% to 1.48 billion euros. Operating margin was at 15.2%, compared to 12.8%, last year. Consolidated sales were 9.75 billion euros, an increase of 36%.

The Rheinmetall Group expects significant sales growth and anticipates a stable, high operating margin combined with an improved operating result in fiscal 2025. Annual sales are set to increase by 25% to 30% in 2025. Rheinmetall expects an improvement in the operating result and an operating margin of around 15.5% in fiscal 2025.

A dividend payment for fiscal 2024 of 8.10 euros per share will be proposed to the AGM.

