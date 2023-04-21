Markets
Rheinmetall Defence, Lockheed Martin Sign MoU To Cooperate On Rocket Artillery System

April 21, 2023 — 03:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German integrated technology firm Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) announced Friday that its unit Rheinmetall Defence has signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU with U.S. security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) to cooperate on rocket artillery system.

The companies plan to collaborate on tailored solutions to provide a unique rocket artillery system to Germany that maximizes existing and combat proven components, produced in Germany.

Under the collaboration, the companies will explore potential joint opportunities in areas such as research and development, production and other activities.

Armin Papperger, chief executive of Rheinmetall, said, "The combination of Lockheed Martin's proven capabilities and extensive know-how with Rheinmetall's experience in fabrication and production opens unique opportunities for both sides. For Germany and Rheinmetall, the agreement offers the chance to secure key technologies and a significant share in the value added chain for Germany."

