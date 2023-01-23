Companies

Rheinmetall could deliver 139 Leopard tanks to Ukraine - RND

Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

January 23, 2023 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall RHMG.DE could deliver 139 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine if required, a spokesperson for the company told media group RND.

Germany is coming under intense pressure from Ukraine and some NATO allies, such as Poland, to allow Kyiv to be supplied with German-made Leopard 2 tanks for its defence against Russia's invasion.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far held back from supplying the tanks or allowing other NATO countries to do so.

Manufacturer Rheinmetall could deliver 29 Leopard 2A4 tanks by April/May and a further 22 of the same model around the end of 2023 or early 2024, the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

It could also supply 88 older Leopard 1 tanks, the person said, without giving a timeframe for their potential delivery.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Mark Potter)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

