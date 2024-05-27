News & Insights

Rheinmetall Announces Order For L52 Gun Barrel Systems

May 27, 2024 — 11:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) said, on behalf a European country, it has been commissioned to supply a three-digit number of L52 gun barrel systems for the Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer. The gun barrels will be delivered in the period 2024-2029. The value of the order is in the low three-digit million euro range.

Separately, Rheinmetall announced it has been commissioned by the Bundeswehr to supply around one million DM45 smoke hand grenades. The potential order volume for the approximately one million smoke hand grenades is around 67 million euros.

