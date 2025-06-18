Markets

Rheinmetall, Anduril Enter Partnership

June 18, 2025 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall and Anduril Industries announced a partnership to co-develop a suite of software-defined autonomous systems to extend the availability of autonomous mission systems. The companies said the partnership is a long-term shared investment in co-developing easily fielded systems tailored to the specific needs of each European regional market.

The partnership is starting with the development of: the integration of a European variant of Anduril´s Barracuda as part of Anduril's family of low-cost, mass-producible autonomous air vehicles into Rheinmetall´s digital sovereignty framework; the inclusion of a European variant of Anduril´s Fury, a multi-mission group 5 autonomous air vehicle, into Rheinmetall´s digital sovereignty framework; and the exploration of opportunities for solid rocket motors for European use leveraging Anduril's new production approaches.

Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, said: "By integrating Anduril's solutions into Rheinmetall´s European production set up and digital sovereignty framework, we're building on that foundation to bring new kinds of autonomous capabilities into service, ones that are quick to produce, modular, and aligned with NATO's evolving requirements."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.