Rheinmetall AG Q1 Operating Result Rises; Confirms Annual Forecast

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) reported that its first quarter consolidated operating result after taxes increased to 61 million euros from 58 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations improved to 1.08 euros from 1.05 euros.

The operating result was at 92 million euros, compared to 84 million euros, last year. The company said this improvement was achieved primarily through increased sales in the highest-margin division, Weapon and Ammunition. The operating margin was 7.3% compared to 6.7%.

First quarter consolidated sales were at 1.27 billion euros, on a par with the previous year.

The Group confirmed its annual forecast from March 2022 and is projecting growth in sales in conjunction with a higher operating margin and, a further improved operating result in fiscal 2022.

