Rheinmetall AG Preliminary FY21 Operating Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) said, based on preliminary figures, in fiscal 2021 the company recorded an operating result of 595 million euros, exceeding the prior year's figure by around 33%. The company noted that its full-year operating profit is also higher than current capital market expectations. Also, the company achieved an anticipated groupwide operating margin of 10.5%, exceeding the most recently forecast margin of around 10%. This was due in particular to the good earnings performance in the fourth quarter of 2021, the company said.

Rheinmetall reported that its fiscal 2021 operating free cash flow exceeded expectations and came in above the target corridor of 3% - 5% of sales.

Fiscal 2021 group sales, based on preliminary figures, was 5.658 billion euros. Adjusted for discontinued activities, the prior year figure was 5.405 billion euros. Sales were up around 4.7%, slightly below the company's published forecast. The company said the slowdown in sales growth was due above all to the limited availability of raw materials and semiconductors, which resulted in reduced call-offs by important customers, coupled with postponements in the international project business in the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022.

