Rheinmetall AG Issues 2020 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) said, for 2020 before effects of corona developments, the Group projects operating margin of approximately 7%. Automotive expects an operating margin of approximately 5%, while Defence projects sales growth of between 5% and 7% and a margin of between 9% and 10%.

Rheinmetall said it will monitor the potential impact due to global spread of coronavirus and adjust the annual forecasts if and when necessary.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose increasing the dividend to 2.40 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting on May 5, 2020.

