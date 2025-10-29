Rheinmetall AG - Depositary Receipt (RNMBY) Price Target Increased by 35.44% to 915.44

The average one-year price target for Rheinmetall AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:RNMBY) has been revised to $915.44 / share. This is an increase of 35.44% from the prior estimate of $675.92 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $417.38 to a high of $1,364.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 721.83% from the latest reported closing price of $111.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rheinmetall AG - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNMBY is 1.33%, an increase of 15.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.55% to 531K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EUAD - Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 452K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 92.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNMBY by 48.52% over the last quarter.

Scholtz & Company holds 29K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNMBY by 23.80% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNMBY by 11.32% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 44.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNMBY by 26.20% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNMBY by 36.82% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.