Rheinmetall AG - Depositary Receipt (RNMBY) Price Target Decreased by 28.34% to 808.54

The average one-year price target for Rheinmetall AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:RNMBY) has been revised to $808.54 / share. This is a decrease of 28.34% from the prior estimate of $1,128.28 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $307.00 to a high of $1,213.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 625.86% from the latest reported closing price of $111.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rheinmetall AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNMBY is 1.45%, an increase of 15.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 541K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EUAD - Select STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 452K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 92.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNMBY by 48.52% over the last quarter.

Scholtz & Company holds 29K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNMBY by 10.71% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 25K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNMBY by 1.63% over the last quarter.

Financially Speaking holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNMBY by 37,898.70% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 44.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNMBY by 26.20% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.