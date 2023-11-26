Rheinmetall AG - ADR (RNMBY) Price Target Increased by 25.29% to 116.43

The average one-year price target for Rheinmetall AG - ADR (OTC:RNMBY) has been revised to 116.43 / share. This is an increase of 25.29% from the prior estimate of 92.93 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.93 to a high of 177.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.40% from the latest reported closing price of 60.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rheinmetall AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNMBY is 0.02%, a decrease of 21.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 127K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 107K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNMBY by 8.55% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 18.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNMBY by 10.60% over the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney holds 5K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNMBY by 25.91% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNMBY by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

