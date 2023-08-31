Rheinmetall AG - ADR (RNMBY) Price Target Increased by 12.44% to 107.74

The average one-year price target for Rheinmetall AG - ADR (OTC:RNMBY) has been revised to 107.74 / share. This is an increase of 12.44% from the prior estimate of 95.82 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.34 to a high of 149.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 103.77% from the latest reported closing price of 52.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rheinmetall AG - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 133.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNMBY is 0.02%, a decrease of 65.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.81% to 134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 113K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 77.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNMBY by 37.96% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney holds 5K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 220.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNMBY by 72.12% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.