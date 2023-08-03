Rheinmetall AG - ADR (RNMBY) Price Target Decreased by 16.14% to 95.82

The average one-year price target for Rheinmetall AG - ADR (OTC:RNMBY) has been revised to 95.82 / share. This is an decrease of 16.14% from the prior estimate of 114.26 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.14 to a high of 143.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.14% from the latest reported closing price of 55.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rheinmetall AG - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNMBY is 0.06%, a decrease of 42.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 40.27% to 128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSCFX - Strategic Advisers Small-Mid Cap Fund holds 113K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 77.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNMBY by 37.96% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 1K shares.

