Rheinmetall affirms guidance as arms demand boosts Q2 earnings

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall RHMG.DE reported a rise in quarterly operating earnings and affirmed its full-year guidance on Thursday as it benefited from demand for weapons and ammunition amid the war in Ukraine.

The Duesseldorf-based firm posted operating earnings of 118 million euros ($129.6 million) in the second quarter through June, up from 114 million euros a year earlier and bang in line with analysts' average expectations.

Rheinmetall's consolidated sales grew by just over 6% to around 1.5 billion euros, a tad below expectations. Order backlog jumped by 17% to around 30.1 billion euros.

