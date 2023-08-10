News & Insights

Companies

Rheinmetall affirms guidance as arms demand boosts Q2 earnings

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

August 10, 2023 — 01:45 am EDT

Written by Maria Sheahan for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall RHMG.DE reported a rise in quarterly operating earnings and affirmed its full-year guidance on Thursday as it benefited from demand for weapons and ammunition amid the war in Ukraine.

The Duesseldorf-based firm posted operating earnings of 118 million euros ($129.6 million) in the second quarter through June, up from 114 million euros a year earlier and bang in line with analysts' average expectations.

Rheinmetall's consolidated sales grew by just over 6% to around 1.5 billion euros, a tad below expectations. Order backlog jumped by 17% to around 30.1 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Rachel More)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 22013 3680;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.