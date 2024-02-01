News & Insights

Companies

Rheinmetall acquiring majority share in Romania's Automecanica Medias

February 01, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Written by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall RHMG.DE is acquiring a majority stake in Romanian vehicle maker Automecanica Medias, the German defence group said in a statement on Thursday.

It will hold a 72.5% stake in the company through Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH, while the remaining shares will stay in private hands, Rheinmetall said.

The contractual agreement still requires approval by the relevant government authorities before it takes effect, the company added.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov; editing by Matthias Williams)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com; Amir.Orusov@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.