Rheinmetall acquiring majority share in Romania's Automecanica Medias

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall RHMG.DE is acquiring a majority stake in Romanian vehicle maker Automecanica Medias, the German defence group said in a statement on Thursday.

It will hold a 72.5% stake in the company through Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH, while the remaining shares will stay in private hands, Rheinmetall said.

The contractual agreement still requires approval by the relevant government authorities before it takes effect, the company added.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov; editing by Matthias Williams)

