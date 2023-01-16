Companies

Rheinmetall acquires stake Dutch IT hardware firm Incooling B.V

January 16, 2023 — 03:26 am EST

Written by Tristan Chabba for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall has acquired a stake in Dutch IT hardware specialist Incooling B.V, the German arms maker announced on Monday.

The acquisition of the stake is, among others, a step in Rheinmetall's transformation of its Sensors and Actuators division in the field of digitalization, it says.

The price or amount of the stake has not been released.

Reuters
