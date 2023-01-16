Rheinmetall acquires stake Dutch IT hardware firm Incooling B.V

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall has acquired a stake in Dutch IT hardware specialist Incooling B.V, the German arms maker announced on Monday.

The acquisition of the stake is, among others, a step in Rheinmetall's transformation of its Sensors and Actuators division in the field of digitalization, it says.

The price or amount of the stake has not been released.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba Editing by Paul Carrel)

