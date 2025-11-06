Rheinmetall 9M EPS From Cont. Opns Rises, Margin Down; Confirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms manufacturer, reported Thursday higher earnings per share and sales in its first nine months of fiscal 2025, despite weak margin. Further, the company confirmed fiscal 2025 outlook.

In the nine-month period, the company's earnings per share from continuing operations improved to 8.34 euros from 7.32 euros in the previous year.

The operating result was 835 million euros, up 18 percent from the previous year's 705 million euros. The operating result from business with the armed forces amounted to 825 million euros, an increase of 14 percent from last year.

Meanwhile, the operating result margin dropped to 11.1 percent from 11.3 percent a year ago, mainly due to expenses for the start of production of the F-35 centre fuselage sections at the Weeze/Lower Rhine location.

Consolidated sales climbed 20 percent to 7.515 billion euros in the first nine months from previous year's 6.268 billion euros.

Further, for fiscal 2025, Rheinmetall confirmed that it will at least meet its sales and result forecast.

The company still projects growth in consolidated sales of 25 percent to 30 percent from previous year's sales of 9.751 billion euros.

Rheinmetall continues to expect to achieve an improvement in operating result and an operating result margin of around 15.5 percent from prior year's margin of 15.2 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.