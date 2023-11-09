Rheinmetall 9-month Earnings, Sales Rise; Maintains FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German aerospace and defense company, reported Thursday that its nine-month earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 4.73 euros from last year's 3.93 euros.

Consolidated operating result amounted 387 million euros, up 17 percent on previous year's 331 million euros.

In the first nine months, consolidated sales increased 13 percent to 4.62 billion euros from previous year's 4.08 billion euros. Adjusted for currency effects, sales were more than 14 percent higher than in the previous year.

Rheinmetall backlog climbed around 42 percent to 36.5 billion euros from 25.7 billion euros last year.

Further, the company confirmed its current guidance for fiscal 2023 sales growth and operating margin, in light of the current market situation and the consistently positive order situation.

The company continues to expect consolidated sales between 7.4 billion euros and 7.6 billion euros and an operating margin of around 12 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.