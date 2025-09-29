RH (XTRA:RS1) Price Target Decreased by 24.12% to 232.89

The average one-year price target for RH (XTRA:RS1) has been revised to 232,89 € / share. This is a decrease of 24.12% from the prior estimate of 306,91 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 155,64 € to a high of 360,09 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.46% from the latest reported closing price of 181,30 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 838 funds or institutions reporting positions in RH. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RS1 is 0.17%, an increase of 22.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 19,163K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 1,138K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS1 by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 734K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares , representing an increase of 35.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS1 by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 646K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares , representing an increase of 55.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS1 by 53.82% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 494K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 491K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS1 by 23.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 480K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS1 by 26.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.